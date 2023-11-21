Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Is Getting Married After Calling Off Previous Engagement
Candace Cameron Bure's family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season!
During a recent interview, the Full House actress, 47, revealed her eldest son, Lev, will be tying the knot with his new fiancée two years after breaking off his last engagement.
"We are gaining a daughter very soon," Bure explained in the interview published on Monday, November 20. "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited."
"She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we'll see how the holidays work out in that way," the Hallmark star explained while adding that they have been keeping the news private.
"Now it's, like, two families. We'll probably be vying for the kids every year," she noted of her 23-year-old and his soon-to-be wife.
"Of course, I want to help and do everything, but I'm learning to settle into my position," Bure added but made it clear she and her husband, Valeri Bure — with whom she also shares Natasha, 25, and Maksim, 21 — would be "rooting … on" the "amazing" pair from afar.
"They know that we're here for them for any questions, any needs that they want. We're always here and ready to be available and answer," she continued.
The exciting life update comes after her firstborn son was previously engaged to ex-girlfriend Taylor Hutchison in August 2020 before they called it quits in 2021.
"She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend," the former cohost of The View wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged !"
However, less than a year later, the actress explained, "We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married."
The sitcom star has always been extremely open about her family life and how much she values her spouse and her grown kiddos. "There’s nothing more important to me than being wife to Val and mama to my children," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post for Mother's Day.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They always make me feel special, however today was tops. Church and brunch at home made with love by all of them and sweet flowers and gifts. Eggs cooked in bacon grease- you had me at first bite 😍🥰🤤," she continued.
The Hallmark star recently gushed over her longtime partner — whom she wed in 1996 — and how he much he adores her. "It's just a way that he loves me, you know, by making me dinner," she said. "So I get home from my office and there's dinner on the table. It's so sweet and it's amazing because he's an amazing chef."
Us Weekly conducted the interview with the actress.