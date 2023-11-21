Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Is Getting Married After Calling Off Previous Engagement

"We are gaining a daughter very soon," Bure explained in the interview published on Monday, November 20. "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited."

"She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we'll see how the holidays work out in that way," the Hallmark star explained while adding that they have been keeping the news private.

"Now it's, like, two families. We'll probably be vying for the kids every year," she noted of her 23-year-old and his soon-to-be wife.