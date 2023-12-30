Candace Cameron Bure Says She 'Always' Gives Her 3 Kids 'the Harder Truth Out of Love Before I’m Their Friend'
While Candace Cameron Bure has formed strong and open relationships with her and husband Valeri Bure's three adult children, she reminds them that above all else, she's still their mom.
"I’ll always give them the harder truth [out of] love before I’m their friend," she shared in a new interview.
"We’ve all found a really good balance where I’m not parenting them, [but I’m] available to offer guidance," she noted of daughter Natasha, 25, as well as sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21. "They trust that my husband and I always have their best interest in mind."
That's one of the reasons their boys jumped at the opportunity to work with Valeri, 49, on Bure Family Wines.
"It’s a dream to me as a mother," the Full House star, 47, gushed of the collaboration. "It’s like the golden ticket when you have kids that want to be around you and work with you."
While the actress' family life is as exciting as ever — she previously revealed Lev is getting married sometime after Christmas — her career faced a set of hardships after she ditched the Hallmark Channel and joined the Great American Family network last year.
When she was asked about GAF's content last year, she revealed that she believes they'll keep "traditional marriage" at the core of their programming — a remark that many took as homophobic.
Though the mom-of-three issued a long apology and said she has love in her heart for everyone, many fans and public figures denounced her words.
- Candace Cameron Bure Offers Rare Glimpse of Her 3 Children on Mother's Day: 'There’s Nothing More Important to Me'
- Candace Cameron Bure’s Kids Are All Grown Up! Relive the Family's Cutest Moments: Photos
- Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her Daughter Natasha Hasn't Started Dating Yet — 'No One’s Good Enough!'
Candace reflected on the drama during a recent episode of her podcast.
"I've taken punches before in my industry but it was at a level I hadn't experienced yet, and it's been very challenging," she confessed of the ordeal. "Cancel culture is very real and they were trying to cancel me."
"So when I had a lot of these bullets kind of hit me in the last year or so, they’ve been a really big challenge to me personally, to my heart, to my character, to my relationships, to my jobs," continued the TV star. "I remember being so upset over it because it’s like, how do you recover?"
With some guidance from her brother, Kirk Cameron, and their faith, Candace realized she couldn't let other people's perception of her take a toll on her happiness.
"You have to be ready for some of those fiery darts to be thrown at you in a bigger public platform," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to Candace about parenting.