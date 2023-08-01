Candace Cameron Bure's Kids and Husband Stock Up on Junk Snacks After Actress Claimed She's Never Tried Fast Food
It looks like Candace Cameron Bure's family doesn't practice what she preaches!
On Monday, July 31, the actress filmed videos as the brood loaded up on sugary and salty treats at a gas station — despite the fact that the mom-of-three claimed she's never touched fast food in her life.
Bure shared the clips to her Instagram Story, showing her husband, Valeri Bure, and daughter Natasha, 24, combing the aisles.
"The gas station snack find is real," the Full House alum captioned one video, noting in the next that Natasha "couldn't find mustard flavored Doritos, so she's on to candy bars."
In the end, the father-daughter duo "settled on beef jerky."
As OK! reported, Bure previously claimed she's never had a single bite from a fast food chain.
"Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at. Today is that day," she said on social media. "Am I going to find out? No."
"And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," the blonde beauty added. "I don't regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise."
The Los Angeles native quickly caught flack for her comments, especially since social media sleuths uncovered a 2012 photo of her at Chik-fil-A with one of her sons, which she captioned, "We love chikin!"
However, Bure's rep issued a statement to clarify that she didn't have any of the food while visiting the eatery.
"Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup," the spokesperson said, claiming the stories about her allegedly cheating on her diet were "untrue" and "ridiculous."
The child star has been in the hot seat quite often lately, as she outraged many when she said Great American Family, the channel she signed a new deal with, would be focusing on stories that involved "traditional marriages."
She denied accusations that she was homophobic, issuing a statement that read, "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people."
"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," the TV star continued. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies."