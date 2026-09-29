Erika Kirk Says She Was Almost Cast as the 'Bible-Banging Christian Girl' on Bravo's 'Summer House'

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Erika Kirk nearly became a full-time reality television star years before becoming a prominent conservative personality. The widow of Charlie Kirk revealed in a new interview that she was approached about becoming a larger part of Bravo's Summer House while living in New York approximately eight years ago. "My role would've been the Bible-banging Christian girl who doesn't party," Erika recalled of what producers reportedly had in mind for her.

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Erika Kirk Was Approached About a Bigger 'Summer House' Role

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk said producers originally approached her about taking on a larger role before she opted to make only brief appearances.

According to Erika, producers initially wanted her to have a more substantial presence on the popular Bravo series. The Turning Point USA CEO ultimately appeared in two episodes of Summer House, with her appearances recently resurfacing on social media. Erika was introduced as a potential love interest for one of the show's cast members.

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Source: BRAVO MEDIA Erika Kirk opted to have a smaller role on 'Summer House' instead of being a full-time cast member.

However, she wasn't interested in committing to the show full-time. Instead, Erika said she told producers she would rather have a smaller role that allowed her the freedom to "come and go."

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Erika Kirk Would Have Been the 'Bible-Banging Christian Girl'

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Source: MEGA The Turning Point USA CEO said her proposed role was the 'Bible-banging Christian girl who doesn't party.'

Erika also revealed exactly how producers planned to portray her if she had accepted the larger opportunity. "My role would've been the Bible-banging Christian girl who doesn't party," she told Vanity Fair. The description would have positioned Erika as a contrast to a series built around a group of friends spending their weekends together in the Hamptons. Looking back, however, Erika said she's pleased she didn't become a full-time member of the cast.

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Erika Kirk Met Charlie Around the Same Time

Source: @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM Erika Kirk said the 'Summer House' opportunity came around the same time she met Charlie Kirk.

There was another major development happening in Erika's personal life around the time she was considering her Summer House opportunity: She met her future husband. "That's just around the same time that I had met Charlie," Erika explained of why her life ultimately went in a different direction. The couple married in 2021 and had two children together before Charlie was assassinated in September 2025. Erika subsequently became CEO and chair of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization her husband cofounded.

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Erika Kirk's 'Summer House' Appearances Have Resurfaced