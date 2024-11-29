Britney Spears, 42, Puts Her Leopard Print Underwear on Full Display in Latest Dance Video
Britney Spears is jumping on the sheer-dress trend.
On Thursday, November 28, the “Toxic” singer, 42, shared one of her iconic dance videos on Instagram while wearing a see-through dress over her brown bra and leopard print thong.
In the clip, the mother-of-two did her classic twirls for the camera as she flipped her long blonde locks. The pop sensation accessorized with a pair of black heels, a pearl necklace and a red bracelet.
“Repost the original version!!! Cleaner 🙄🙄🌷🌷!!!,” she penned, alluding she may have posted a more explicit version of the dance before, but it was taken down.
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner shared the video shortly after her ex-husband Sam Asghari spoke publicly about adjusting to life after their shocking divorce in 2023.
"It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle," the actor, 30, told a reporter on the red carpet at the amfAR Las Vegas benefit event for AIDS research on November 22.
"You just got to keep it positive,” Asghari explained. "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”
The former couple originally got together in 2017 and wed in 2022. After making their breakup public in August 2023, the pair officially finalized their divorce in May 2024.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the trainer shared at the time of their split. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful.”
Spears also uploaded a message this fall reflecting on how the demise of their marriage affected her at the time.
"This was me almost a year ago in September!!! I look way younger and way smaller!!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce!!!” she penned on social media.
"Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me, I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions!!!" Spears added. "I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘!!!"