'Everyone Calm Down': Cara Delevingne Hits Back at Worried Fans After Tattoo Artist Shares Shirtless Picture of the Model
Cara Delevingne cleared up any concern!
On Wednesday, September 27, tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni shared a photo of the model shirtless to show off her new ink, however, fans shared their worries as they thought it was unnecessary for Delevingne to be unclothed, considering the tattoo was on her arm.
“Cool tat. Why is she naked? 🙂,” one person asked, while another added, “Wow 🔥, but (and I hope I’m not offending) why is she topless for an arm tattoo? 😅.”
“As a woman, I’d never go to a male artist who posed a client needlessly topless. Do better,” a third person said, while a fourth wondered, “If this was a famous male celebrity would you have them topless too? Seems unnecessary... 🤔.”
In response, the actress commented on the post to illuminate the situation.
“Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on. I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you x,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.
Another fan backed up Delevingne, saying, “I understand why people are worried about her being unnecessarily naked for an arm tattoo but I honestly think the photo look[s] beautiful this way and it’s part of the artistry. Nothing wrong with that if she (as she has already said) chose to do so ❤️.”
This is not the only controversy her tattoo caused in the comments section as the public also pointed out that there was possibly a typo.
The tattoo was of the Italian word "Dormiveglia" along with the definition "the place that stretches between sleeping and walking," however, some people pointed out that “walking” should have been “waking,” considering the word translates to "half-asleep."
“I find it more offensive that waking is spelled incorrectly 😢,” one user penned, while another said, “Nooo….you spelled it wrong 😑 it’s supposed to be “waking” not WALKING 😭.”
“Was "walking" instead of "waking" a choice or a typo?” a third person questioned.
Despite these comments, Delevingne did not give any insight as to whether this was intentional.
As OK! previously reported, the celeb’s new ink came after she recently opened up about checking into rehab last year.
While discussing the shocking viral images of herself from before she got help, Delevingne explained they were taken after she had just returned from Burning Man.
“I hadn’t slept. I was not OK,” she told Vogue. “It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, OK, I don’t look well. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”
“I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem. If you’re not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won’t. At that point,” she continued, noting that she checked herself into rehab later that year.
“I hadn’t seen a therapist in three years,” she confessed. “I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place. I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they’re good. The work needs to be done consistently. It’s never going to be fixed or fully healed but I’m OK with that, and that’s the difference.”