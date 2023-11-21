Cara Delevingne 'Rooting' for Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'Definitely Something Very Different About Them'
Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce truly be "End Game?"
Cara Delevingne seems to think so, as the model confirmed she's team Tayvis during an appearance at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 18.
"I’m so, so happy for her," Delevingne, 31, expressed to a news publication of her longtime pal.
"There's definitely something very different about them," she continued regarding Swift and Kelce, who appeared to confirm their love for one another when the "All Too Well" singer ran into the NFL star's arms and kissed him after her show in Argentina on Saturday night, November 12.
Delevingne concluded: "I'm always rooting for my girl."
The Suicide Squad star isn't the only one of Swift's celebrity besties to speak out in support of the 12-time Grammy winner's new relationship.
Gigi Hadid had similar remarks about "rooting" for Swift and whatever choices she makes in her dating life when the supermodel left a comment under Perez Hilton's post, shutting down rumors she had been doubting her pal's budding romance, as OK! previously reported.
"Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️🔥," Hadid insisted after a source alleged she had disapproved of the highly publicized relationship.
The insider had claimed: "One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis' games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]. She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon."
Other sources had spilled the same about another one of their friend group's famous members: Selena Gomez.
"Selena is wary of the whole thing," a confidante dished, noting the "Lose You to Love Me" singer "doesn’t want to be mean or negative, but she’s just not sure about Travis."
"Selena is Taylor’s best friend, so she brought up her concerns over dinner," the insider revealed. "She wants to make sure Taylor is aware of how bonkers this all looks. She wants Taylor to see things from a different perspective and talk to her about how this romance started and where it could possibly go."
Despite apparent doubts of Swift and her new man, the pop star's friend group still seems stronger than ever, as they were all spotted enjoying a girls' night out on Saturday, November 4, one day before Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played a football game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany.
Swift, Gomez, Delevingne and Hadid were all photographed alongside Sophie Turner and the "Enchanted" singer's newest BFF Brittany Mahomes while heading into Bond St restaurant in Manhattan.
Both Swift and Gomez debunked rumored tension between the two, as they adorably linked arms for the candid moment.
