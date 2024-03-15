Cara Delevingne Confirms Her Cats Are Alive After Brutal Fire Destroys Her L.A. Mansion: 'Thank You to the Firefighters'

A major fire broke out at Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles mansion just before 4 a.m. on Friday, March 15, destroying a majority of the property and sparking concerns the Hollywood starlet's beloved pets had lost their lives in the flames.

"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it," the Suicide Squad star captioned an Instagram Story snapshot of her two cats. "Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."