Cara Delevingne Confirms Her Cats Are Alive After Brutal Fire Destroys Her L.A. Mansion: 'Thank You to the Firefighters'
A major fire broke out at Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles mansion just before 4 a.m. on Friday, March 15, destroying a majority of the property and sparking concerns the Hollywood starlet's beloved pets had lost their lives in the flames.
"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it," the Suicide Squad star captioned an Instagram Story snapshot of her two cats. "Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."
Delevingne also shared a short video clip of her neighborhood being flooded with emergency personnel, followed by a short message expressing her gratitude for their help.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," she penned.
Although it was initially unclear if the cats lost their lives in the tragic fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department released a statement that read, "We have no reports of any animals being injured and once we did an extensive search of the property, we did not find any that were injured."
Shortly after, Delevingne took to Instagram again to assure worried fans that her furry friends were just fine.
"They are alive!!" she said on another candid photo of her cats resting in a cat tree. "Thank you to the firefighters."
It's been reported that a call was made to emergency services in the early morning hours and "all occupants were out of the home" by the time the fire department arrived. The inferno was so large that it took 94 firefighter and 13 fire engines more than two hours to get the flames under control.
Four ambulances were also there to help assess potential injuries and it was confirmed one individual staying at the actress' home was treated for smoke inhalation. Members of the L.A.P.D. were said to be present to help with "traffic control."
It is unclear how the fire started, but it was traced to a back room in Delevingne's home where it then spread to the attic and collapsed a portion of the roof.
Page Six reported the details of the fire and the comments from L.A.F.D.