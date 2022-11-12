Quavo Breaks Silence On Takeoff's Death As Cardi B Reveals 'This Has Truly Been A Nightmare'

Following the tragic incident, celebrities, friends and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the talented rapper. Now, Quavo has finally broken his silence on his nephew's passing with a lengthy letter.

"Dear Take, It’s so hard to tell you Ima [sic] miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," he wrote on Saturday, November 12. "Since we were kids you been by my side look up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team."