Quavo Breaks Silence On Takeoff's Death As Cardi B Reveals 'This Has Truly Been A Nightmare'
Shortly after Takeoff's wake on Thursday, November 10, both Quavo and Cardi B took to Instagram to pen emotional tributes to the late Migos rapper.
The "Walk It Talk It" artist was shot dead on Tuesday, November 1, with sources later claiming he was an unintended casualty caught in the crossfire during an argument at a Houston, Tex., bowling alley.
Following the tragic incident, celebrities, friends and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the talented rapper. Now, Quavo has finally broken his silence on his nephew's passing with a lengthy letter.
"Dear Take, It’s so hard to tell you Ima [sic] miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," he wrote on Saturday, November 12. "Since we were kids you been by my side look up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team."
CARDI B, OFFSET & QUAVO SOMBERLY ATTEND TAKEOFF'S WAKE AS THOUSANDS GATHER FOR LATE MIGOS RAPPER'S 'CELEBRATION OF LIFE'
Quavo shared stories from their childhood of playing with action figures and dreaming of being "tag team partners" in the WWE, adding that Takeoff was always the "quietest" yet the "funniest" person in the room, before also praising his passion for music.
"I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you I guess God jus [sic] ain’t need my help," he continued. "So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed."
Cardi B also shared her own heartfelt message to the fallen rapper, confessing his "untimely passing" brought an incredible amount of "pain and sorrow to so many lives."
CARDI B SLAMMED FOR ONGOING SILENCE AFTER MIGOS RAPPER & ESTRANGED FAMILY MEMBER TAKEOFF WAS FATALLY SHOT
"The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us," she added. "This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."
"I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those," she continued. "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope a** personality."
"I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after," she concluded.