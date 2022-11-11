Cardi B, Offset & Quavo Somberly Attend Takeoff's Wake As Thousands Gather For Late Migos Rapper's 'Celebration of Life'
Cardi B and husband Offset joined cousin Quavo to pay respects at fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s wake on Thursday, November 10.
This was the estranged trio’s first appearance together as a united front since the tragic death of the 28-year-old on Tuesday, November 1.
In photos obtained by OK!, Cardi B, Offset and Quavo wore formal black attire as they stepped into a black SUV following the late rapper’s intimate service.
INSIDE TAKEOFF, QUAVO, OFFSET & CARDI B'S FAMILY WOES PRIOR TO THE LATE MIGOS RAPPER'S TRAGIC DEATH
The somber appearance of the award-winning artists occurred one day prior to Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life” on Friday, November 11.
On Friday afternoon, around 20,000 joined Cardi B, Offset and Quavo at Atlanta’s sold-out State Farm Arena to hear special performances and speeches by Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Drake, Chloe Bailey and other famed musicians in honor of the late artist.
CARDI B BREAKS SILENCE ON MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF'S DEATH AFTER RECEIVING IMMENSE BACKLASH FOR GRIEVING PRIVATELY
Fellow decorated artist Meek Mill took to Twitter Friday afternoon to express his sadness and explain his absence at Takeoff's funeral.
"Rip to TAKEOFF .. I barely believe in this s**t we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC!" the "Going Bad" rapper wrote. "You [to change] rules for sure my boy! And I apologize for missing your funeral. Ima [sic] forever rep y’all boys!"
Leaked videos of Takeoff's funeral on social media allegedly portrayed Offset and Quavo nearly at a loss for words as they attempted to gather their emotions during such a difficult time.
Takeoff’s memorial services come less than two weeks after heartbreaking footage broke of Quavo standing over his nephew’s lifeless body as he cried, "what does she need to do?" to a 911 operator while a nurse at the scene attempted to save the famed celebrity’s life.
Officers fled to the fatal shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m., where Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — was declared dead.
While Quavo has yet to speak publicly about the horrific tragedy, Offset changed his profile picture to Takeoff as a tribute to the fellow Migos star and Cardi B retweeted a video of the famed rap group talking about family.