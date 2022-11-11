Cardi B, Offset & Quavo Somberly Attend Takeoff's Wake As Thousands Gather For Late Migos Rapper's 'Celebration of Life'

Takeoff’s memorial services come less than two weeks after heartbreaking footage broke of Quavo standing over his nephew’s lifeless body as he cried, "what does she need to do?" to a 911 operator while a nurse at the scene attempted to save the famed celebrity’s life.

Officers fled to the fatal shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m., where Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — was declared dead.

While Quavo has yet to speak publicly about the horrific tragedy, Offset changed his profile picture to Takeoff as a tribute to the fellow Migos star and Cardi B retweeted a video of the famed rap group talking about family.