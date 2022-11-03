Cardi B Breaks Silence On Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death After Receiving Immense Backlash For Grieving Privately
Family forever. Cardi B broke her silence on Migos rapper and estranged family member Takeoff's death by retweeting a video of the 28-year-old preaching about family.
In the interview clip, the famed hip hop group was asked to reveal their greatest gift in life, to which Takeoff, his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset all unanimously replied with a heartfelt statement about their loved ones.
“My dudes gave me this ring,” the late rapper — who was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Tuesday, November 1 — explained of a sentimental piece of jewelry on his hand that featured a sweet photo of him and his mom when he was a child. “…It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
Cardi B's husband, Offset, also spoke from his heart in the video, stating, "my best gift from my brothers… is my brothers. We would never be here without each other."
"Through hard times, through good times, we with each other. I don’t know nothing else," the 30-year-old continued, although he later had a falling out with the fellow Migos members after he allegedly had an affair with Saweetie — who was the girlfriend of Quavo at the time.
The interview clip concluded with a warm message from Quavo saying, "I just love the music with these boys and it’s something that means a lot to me."
Cardi B's broken silence comes after the "WAP" artist was slammed for not speaking out following Takeoff's death, given that she was quick to use her platform to release a statement following the death of "Selfish" rapper PnB Rock less than two months ago.
Meanwhile, fans of the famed female artist have jumped to her defense, as they believe she should have the right to grieve in private with the rest of Takeoff's loved ones left in pain.
"Just the other week everyone was all 'don’t post everything on the internet' after PnB passed," one Twitter user wrote on Thursday, November 3. "Now this week people are mad cause Cardi B and Offset aren’t running to the internet to broadcast their grief. Insanity. The internet is unreal."
"Y'all b**ching about Cardi B not saying anything as if she posted on any social media since Takeoff's death," another hurt fan added. "Y'all so f**king annoying. Social media don't f**king mean anything when someone just died. Y'all f**king weird."