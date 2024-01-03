Hoda Kotb Admits She's Also 'Fallen Into Old Habits' With Exes After Cardi B and Offset's Post-Breakup Hookup

"After you’ve been with someone for seven years, and you see them, and it’s New Year’s Eve, sometimes if you’ve been broken up for even a month or two or whatever it is … sometimes you forget what it was that was bugging [you]," Kotb explained. "There are times where you’re like, ‘What was so bad about that?'"

Although the co-host didn't name the ex in question, she appeared to be hinting at her relationship with her former fiancé Joel Schiffman. The pair were together for 10 years before confirming their split in January 2022.