Hoda Kotb Admits She's Also 'Fallen Into Old Habits' With Exes After Cardi B and Offset's Post-Breakup Hookup
Hoda Kotb empathized with Cardi B after the "Bodak Yellow" artist admitted to being intimate with Offset on New Year's Eve several weeks after she announced their breakup.
On the Wednesday, January 3, installment of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb confessed she too has "fallen into old habits" with an ex in the past. The host clarified she did "regret" it and wished she'd had "a little more willpower" to avoid temptation.
"After you’ve been with someone for seven years, and you see them, and it’s New Year’s Eve, sometimes if you’ve been broken up for even a month or two or whatever it is … sometimes you forget what it was that was bugging [you]," Kotb explained. "There are times where you’re like, ‘What was so bad about that?'"
Although the co-host didn't name the ex in question, she appeared to be hinting at her relationship with her former fiancé Joel Schiffman. The pair were together for 10 years before confirming their split in January 2022.
"It’s not like something happened," Kotb said at the time of her breakup from Schiffman, 65, with whom she shares two, adopted daughters — Haley and Hope.
"They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season," she explained.
This comes after Cardi B set the record straight on the status of her relationship with Offset.
"I want to be clear to you guys because you guys are making your assumptions and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse's mouth," she said on a social media live stream. "Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got d----- down yesterday? Absolutely, baby."
"I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship — we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years — I don’t consider that we’re back together," she continued. "The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f------ the night long."
"We need to work on our s---, we need to work on our communication," the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2 with the Migos rapper — added. "There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on."