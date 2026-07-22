Cardi B and Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Enjoy Intimate Dinner in Venice Amid Dating Buzz
July 22 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Cardi B added fuel to dating rumors after she was spotted having dinner with Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye in Venice, Italy.
According to TMZ, the pair dined together at Gio's restaurant inside the St. Regis Venice alongside several other men. While there was no public display of affection, the two appeared comfortable in each other's company.
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Were Seen Together in Venice
TMZ obtained video of Cardi and Okoye enjoying dinner overlooking one of Venice's canals.
The rapper wore a plunging turquoise dress, while the Udinese goalkeeper wore a white T-shirt under a red-striped shirt and sat beside her throughout the meal. Okoye was also seen smiling while Cardi spoke with the group and showed off her long manicure.
A source told TMZ they later spotted the group watching a fireworks display from the hotel after they had received their food and settled in for the evening.
Neither Cardi nor Okoye has publicly addressed the latest outing or commented on the ongoing dating speculation.
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye First Sparked Dating Rumors in Paris
The Venice dinner marked the second time they were seen together this month.
Earlier in July, the pair sparked dating rumors after they were photographed chatting and laughing together on a terrace in Paris during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Cardi attended several fashion events throughout the week, including Robert Wun's spectacular runway show.
They were also photographed sitting next to each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. The appearance drew attention online after Okoye was seen helping Cardi into her seat before the runway presentation began.
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Who Is Maduka Okoye?
Okoye is a professional goalkeeper who plays for Italian club Udinese Calcio.
He also represents the Nigerian men's national soccer team, though Nigeria did not qualify for this year's FIFA World Cup.
Okoye was born in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 1999 to a German mother and a Nigerian father. He has built his career in European soccer before joining Udinese, where he currently plays as the club's first-team goalkeeper.
Cardi B Compared Herself to Britney Spears Amid Media Scrutiny
Cardi also addressed the intense public attention surrounding her personal life in an Instagram Story, as reported by The Source.
While speaking candidly from a car, the rapper said, "I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears."
"You know I got all the tea on these celebrities, I know who’s f------ who and what’s doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it," Cardi said. "You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a f----."
She continued, "But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even p---- in a m-----------, b----. You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the m----------- drama."