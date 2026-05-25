Are Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Dating? Inside Their Relationship as Rumors Intensify

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Were Allegedly Seen Making Out at a Coachella After-Party

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have reportedly been spending time together amid ongoing dating rumors.

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Kylie Jenner Reportedly Played Matchmaker for Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner reportedly set them up.

A few days after the dating speculation began, Daily Mail claimed there was a "flirtation" between Jenner and Elordi, who started off as friends. In addition, OK! learned they were set up by Kylie Jenner. "Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with [Timothée] Chalamet," the source explained. "She thought it would be fun if she and Timothée and Kenny and Jacob all hung out together. Though Kylie is younger, she is really the leader between those two, she has dominant Leo energy for sure, while her sister is more casual. Kenny's house is where all the parties happen, a lot of action there, so the four of them got close there. And Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob... there was chemistry." One insider said the Kylie Cosmetics founder "would fully support a relationship between the two as she has mentioned on many occasions that they could do a bunch of fun double dates. They both can have their Oscar-nominated men and just have the best times ever."

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Were Spotted in Hawaii Amid Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed an 'intimate' beach date.

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On May 17, an outlet published photos showing the supermodel and The Kissing Booth actor enjoying a romantic getaway in Kauai, Hawaii. Kendall was seen wearing a blue bikini and sunglasses, while her rumored boyfriend sported blue shorts and a green hat. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman commented on the pair's beach date, noting the Victoria's Secret Angel looked "genuine" with Jacob but appeared to "hold back a little bit." "The young Jenner is using a few items to hide behind, from the raised bottle, to her sunglasses, and even her right arm placed carefully in front of her body, fingers curled into a soft, protective fist," the expert explained. "Those bits and bobs help her feel more protected, as she's not too exposed and can take her time getting to know the Oscar nominee. Her tight knees send Elordi a message, that he'll need to work a little harder to get her to lower her defences. She's not showing up as accessible as he is, but she's still present and attentive." Inbaal pointed out that Jacob seemed more receptive to the growing bond. "Jacob's whole body is turned towards Kendall, his legs are folded under him, with knees spread wide, displaying his wares, and his face is unobstructed, clear and present with no sunglasses on," said Honigman. "All of these clues indicate that he's showing up for Kendall as his full self. The actor wants Kendall to know that he's got nothing to hide, and is being very real with her. His confidence is even a little exaggerated, as if expecting the model to be impressed with him. His pose says that what you see is what you get, and he'd like for her to take him as he is." While they have not confirmed whether they are indeed dating, they showed signs their connection is blossoming. "The most notable aspect of the available photo, and the biggest clue that they're on a date, is their eye contact," Honigman noted. "They're looking directly at each other, at quite a close range. This is an intimate connection and it indicates that the pair are already fairly close."

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi 'Getting Serious' After Their Hawaii Trip

Source: MEGA Their Hawaii getaway reportedly 'kind of changed everything.'

One insider said Kendall and Jacob are serious about their budding romance following their Hawaii trip. "Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," the insider told Page Six on May 18. "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected." Per the source, Kendall is "really happy right now and loves how easy things feel." Meanwhile, her friends and family "can see how much she likes him."

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Enjoyed a Double Date With Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian seemingly hinted at the pair's romance.