Inside Takeoff, Quavo, Offset & Cardi B's Family Woes Prior To The Late Migos Rapper's Tragic Death

Takeoff's tragic death came hours after the 28-year-old dropped a new music video for the hit single, "Messy," alongside his uncle, Quavo, which seemingly hinted at the alleged reason why Migos parted ways.

The demise of the renowned rap group began in May after Cardi B and Offset unfollowed both Takeoff and Quavo on Instagram.

Not long after the public moment of separation, Quavo and Takeoff stemmed into musical duo "Unc & Phew," while Offset announced the release of a solo project.