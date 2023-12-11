Cardi B Confirms She's 'Been Single for a Minute Now' as Estranged Husband Offset Vehemently Denies Cheating With Rapper Chrisean Rock

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings," Cardi B expressed days after unfollowing Offset on the social media app and posting about getting "rid of dead weight."

Reacting to accusations that alleged Offset was cheating on her with rapper Chrisean Rock, the "Bongos" vocalist stated: "When it comes for today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's — I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now."