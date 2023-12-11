Cardi B Confirms She's 'Been Single for a Minute Now' as Estranged Husband Offset Vehemently Denies Cheating With Rapper Chrisean Rock
Cardi B and Offset are a couple no more.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper confirmed she was single during an Instagram Live on Sunday, December 10, just hours after her estranged husband took to X (formerly named Twitter) to clap back at rumors claiming he cheated on his wife.
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings," Cardi B expressed days after unfollowing Offset on the social media app and posting about getting "rid of dead weight."
Reacting to accusations that alleged Offset was cheating on her with rapper Chrisean Rock, the "Bongos" vocalist stated: "When it comes for today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's — I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now."
"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," Cardi B continued, confirming her new relationship status. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign."
"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited," the 31-year-old declared of ending her marriage.
The Instagram Live came after Cardi B shared a cryptic message to her Story, sending fans into a frenzy trying to figure out if and when the longtime lovers called it quits on their six-year marriage.
"You know when you just out grow relationships," the "Drip" singer wrote in one message, while another admitted: "I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"
During her Live, Cardi B drew attention to Blueface's social media post, in which he claimed that Offset, 31, slept with Blueface's on-again, off-again ex and baby mama Chrisean almost exactly one month ago.
"Being tatted on a h-- is not a flex you literally f----- Cardi B's husband [a] couple [of] weeks ago. I'm tired of n---- looking at me while they f------ you. Get the rest of em [sic] gone asap please 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper tweeted at Chrisean on Sunday, though Offset quickly denied the fellow artist's allegations, re-sharing the post and writing: "I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!"
At one point, Chrisean chimed in, stating, "U [sic] just crashing out making up s---," though Blueface clapped back with alleged receipts, writing: "So you ain’t f--- Cardi's husband [on] November 10th at 4 a.m. at their house in L.A…I’m making this up ?"
Blueface and Chrisean, 23, share a newborn son Chrisean Jr., who the "Baby Father Drama" rapper gave birth to in September, however, the 26-year-old has tried to deny being the little boy's father despite what paternity tests reportedly claim.
Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and a son, Wave Set Cephus, 2.