Taylor Swift Fans Blame Travis Kelce for Singer's 'Missing' Red Lipstick on New Year's Eve: 'Was He Eating Her?'
She's just making sure it's never their "Last Kiss."
Taylor Swift's red lipstick seemed to go missing during her attendance at a New Year's Eve party in Kansas City, Mo. — though it wasn't too tough to figure out where the product had gone, as it was later smeared across her boyfriend Travis Kelce's face.
On December 31, 2023, the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, stepped out to a party with Kelce's closest friends, family and teammates, as they celebrated the new year with dancing and lots of kisses.
Throughout the night, the power couple was photographed smiling with pals and some fans, with one partygoer even capturing Swift and Kelce's passionate midnight kiss.
After several photos of Swift, who donned a sparkling mini dress, and Kelce, who opted for a brown matching set and a large "TK" silver chain, went viral on social media, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the "Love Story" singer for clearly forgetting to reapply her classic red lipstick after giving Kelce several smooches during the exclusive event.
"It was so nice of her to share her lipstick with Travis," one person joked via X (formerly named Twitter), as they uploaded side by side shots of Taylor at the start of the night compared to a selfie she posed for later in the evening.
- Travis Kelce Drives Taylor Swift Around in $400K Rolls-Royce the Morning After Couple's Passionate New Year's Eve Kiss
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Taylor Swift Crashes at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Home as Rumored Romance Gets Serious
"Missing: Taylor’s lipstick. if found please return to Taylor Swift. suspect is Travis Kelce," a second user sarcastically stated, while a third comedically questioned, "was travis eating her??" after noticing the product was spread "all over her face."
One user insisted Kelce was the clear culprit of the missing lipstick, as they uploaded a photo of the NFL athlete posing next to his mom, Donna, while a red mark could be seen smudged across his bottom lip.
Lipstick or not, Swift still made sure her pout was glued to Kelce when the clock struck 12 — and was even seen riding in her boyfriend's "Getaway Car" the morning after their late-night soirée.
As OK! previously reported, Swift was spotted in the passenger seat of Kelce's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost, as the two-time Super Bowl Champion sat behind the wheel and drove his lady across town to one of his three Kansas City properties.
Kelce's three residences in the mid-western city include a luxury downtown apartment, a $1 million pad in Briarcliff West and a $6 million mansion the NFL athlete recently purchased — reportedly so he and the 12-time Grammy winner could have a more private place to spend time together when Swift's in town visiting her man.