Travis Kelce Drives Taylor Swift Around in $400K Rolls-Royce the Morning After Couple's Passionate New Year's Eve Kiss
Taking a drive in a "Getaway Car" on "New Year's Day" seems like a perfect celebration for Taylor Swift.
The pop star spent the first day of 2024 cruising around with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after locking lips with him at midnight at a New Year's Eve Party in Kansas City, Mo.
On Monday, January 1, Swift was spotted looking a bit tired in the passenger seat of Kelce's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost, while the tight end sat behind the wheel and escorted his lady to another one of his Kansas City homes, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Perhaps their New Year's Eve festivities got the best of them, as both Swift and Kelce seemed sluggish during the trip across town.
However, the "Love Story" singer still looked stunning, with her hair falling in loose curls around her face, which was touched up in her usual natural-styled glam.
Kelce appeared to be wearing the same black beanie he sported the day before, when Swift, 34, stepped out to watch her boyfriend, also 34, beat the Cincinnati Bengals before spending the night counting down the last few hours of 2023 together at an exclusive party.
Upon arrival at Kelce's other home, the couple was greeted by the two-time Super Bowl champion's mother, Donna Kelce, who was waiting outside next to a security guard in a denim-on-denim ensemble.
Her jean jacket was bedazzled with Travis' jersey number, 87, on the back of it, while Kansas City Chiefs-colored stars were placed along the sleeves.
Travis has three different properties in Kansas City — a lavish downtown apartment, a $1 million estate in Briarcliff West and a $6 million mansion the NFL athlete recently purchased, reportedly so he and Taylor could have a more private place to spend time together when she's visiting her man's home base.
All in all, it seems the pair had a successful ending to 2023, as the Chiefs racked up one final win for the year and closed out the night surrounded by Travis' closest pals, teammates and even Mama Kelce.
For the nighttime occasion, Taylor changed out of the custom Chiefs varsity jacket she wore for the sporting event, slipping on a sparkling mini dress while Travis opted for a brown matching set and a massive diamond-crusted chain with his initials on it.
The duo has one more month to soak up as much time together as possible before Travis closes out the NFL season and Taylor heads back on the international leg of her world tour next month.
