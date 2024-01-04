Did Taylor Swift Predict Her Relationship With Travis Kelce in 2009 Resurfaced Interview?
How did 19-year-old Taylor Swift know?
In a resurfaced interview with Glamour from 2009, the pop princess seemingly predicted her new beau, Travis Kelce, would come into her life.
During the sit-down, Swift described her perfect relationship, which is eerily similar to her current romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
“It’s more a question of confidence,” Swift said when she was asked if her partner needs to have the same level of success she does. “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control.”
The blonde beauty — who had recently released her sophomore album, Fearless, at the time of the interview — added, “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”
She also revealed she pictured herself in a long-distance relationship, where the “Blank Space” singer would be “flying to see him and flying him places to see [her].”
“It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life,” a young Swift explained. “Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”
The music sensation has seemingly found her dream man in Kelce, who she has been publicly dating since September.
After sharing their romance with the world, the duo has traveled all over the U.S. and even internationally to see one another.
The pair have appeared to be getting serious as the athlete and the "Cruel Summer" songstress have spent lots of time with one other's friends and family.
According to a recent source, it seems the couple’s travels won’t be stopping anytime soon, as Swift gears up for the European leg of her tour.
The insider claimed Kelce has already reserved hotel rooms, fancy dinners and other excursions for when he can visit her overseas once the NFL season ends.
"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," they explained to The Sun U.S. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."
The source alleged the stars will even stay at the Four Seasons George V when she's playing in Paris, which is a whopping $6,300 a night.
"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," the insider noted.