Carly Waddell Jokes People Always Want to Know If Her Songs Are About Ex Evan Bass, Dishes on Upcoming Tour

Since Carly Waddell and Evan Bass fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise — and later got married and had two kids: daughter Bella and son Charlie — people have been invested in their relationship. The two later split in December 2020, and now that the blonde beauty is focusing on her music career, she knows people are curious who she is writing about.

"Within the last couple of years I went through a divorce, so whenever I was putting this music out, I didn't know what the response would be like because I was like, 'Oh God, everybody's going to think these songs are about my ex — but they aren't!' I knew that was going to be a thing. If I came out as just a regular artist without people knowing about this public relationship, my music would be different. It's like when Taylor Swift releases a song and everyone's like, 'Is that about Joe Jonas?'" the 38-year-old, who is set to go on tour with Niko Moon in February, exclusively tells OK!.