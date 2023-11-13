Nick Carter Reveals How His Songwriting Process Has Evolved Over the Years: 'It Has to Come From My Heart and Soul'
Nick Carter has been a performer ever since he auditioned for Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club and the Backstreet Boys at just 12 years old. Now, at 43 years old, the singer's songwriting process has become quite different as he's gotten older and gone through ups and downs.
"I'm sort of slowly working on a new album and putting out things as they come. I have to feel it ,and it has to come from my heart and soul now," the Backstreet Boys member, who is currently on his "Who I Am" tour, exclusively tells OK!.
Carter, who has released a few songs this year, including "Superman" and "Made for Us," turns to music, as it is therapeutic for him. "There's things you want to say, but you can't say them," he shares. "And you can do that through a song a lot of times. I've had people come up to me and say, 'I really felt your pain, your passion in that song.' When I hear that, I realize I am heading in the right direction and doing something meaningful. When I am able to get up on stage and perform that music, I never take it for granted. I know I am blessed, and I am very grateful."
"Being on stage and seeing and hearing and sharing those stories is amazing. I've created music that has become a part of people's lives, and I recognize that," he adds. "We've shared the pain, the hurt, the love, the sadness — and we've shared it all together, as artists and fans and just people. I'm grateful to be part of that story in people's lives."
Additionally, the "Help Me" crooner is touched when songs he's written really connects with his fans. "There's a lot of stories I've had over the years where someone might have been suffering from a disease or been sick and said, 'Your music got me through, and I want to thank you for that.' I take those stories and say to myself, 'This is what it's all about,'" he notes.
Carter has had a busy past few years, as the Backstreet Boys embarked on their "DNA World Tour," but now he's been having the time of his life on his own tour and getting to connect with his loyal fanbase in a more intimate setting instead of a big arena.
"It feels good. It's been a while since I've been on the road by myself, and this time around, it's much more personal. I named it the 'Who I Am' tour because it really focuses on January 28, 1980, which is when I was born. There was a lot music at that time that inspired me to be the artist I am today. I was just a little kid sitting on the floor watching MTV on repeat all day long. Then we journey into how my life changed and I met the Backstreet Boys. I started becoming a part of everybody else's life. It is this shared experience with the fans and the people who have grown up with me," he explains of the tour, which began in early October. "I perform some of the solo songs I've done in the past and there's also a lot of new stuff I've been releasing lately. It's not about how many tickets I sell or how big the room is, it's more of a personal experience with the fans. I use the music as a script of my life."
"I like the smaller, intimate crowds because we just got done with a four-year tour, and I am extremely grateful for that experience — especially after 30 years of being with the Backstreet Boys," he says. "But when you're in a smaller room, you get to see the faces of so many people and see familiar faces and talk to them. I have more freedom, too, because when I am with the Backstreet Boys, people want to hear the hits — and rightfully so. So, this is a different type of show. There's dancing, singing and all of that."
The dad-of-three, who is married to Lauren Kitt, also gets to perform his two latest solo singles, "Made for Us," which was released on October 31 and is an '80s inspired dedication song for the fans, and "Superman," which is dedicated to his wife and kids.
"There's a lot more intent and thought in the songs I write and release. Every single song I write, there's emotion, intent and feeling behind it. The last three songs I released I have really taken my time," he shares. "With 'Superman,' I wanted to do a little crossover because I love country music. The story behind it is people look at me as Nick Carter, part of the Backstreet Boys, but they don't realize I am just a normal person — I just happen to have fallen into this world. They see me as this superhero, but I am not. 'Made for Us' is for the fans. People would always come up to me and say, 'You know, you're my husband.' I would say, 'Oh, really? I didn't know that!' So, this song is for them — it was made for us! I've seen the love and felt the love, and I am so appreciative. I just wanted to tell them I love them, too."
Just in time for the holidays, Carter also released "Happy Xmas," featured on Christmas 4 The Kids holiday album. "I've been in Las Vegas for the past eight years, and since I moved here, I've become part of this community and fell in love with it. The song will benefit the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation and 100 percent of all streaming proceeds will go to directly to kids battling cancer and rare diseases. I thought it was so special," he notes.
As for what the future holds, Carter is "slowly" working on putting together another album. "I've had a couple of songs released already, and I'll have a collection eventually. There's no rush right now; I am just enjoying being on the road, performing and enjoying the therapeutic aspect of it all," he says.