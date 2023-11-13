Nick Carter Reveals How His Songwriting Process Has Evolved Over the Years: 'It Has to Come From My Heart and Soul'

The dad-of-three, who is married to Lauren Kitt, also gets to perform his two latest solo singles, "Made for Us," which was released on October 31 and is an '80s inspired dedication song for the fans, and "Superman," which is dedicated to his wife and kids.

"There's a lot more intent and thought in the songs I write and release. Every single song I write, there's emotion, intent and feeling behind it. The last three songs I released I have really taken my time," he shares. "With 'Superman,' I wanted to do a little crossover because I love country music. The story behind it is people look at me as Nick Carter, part of the Backstreet Boys, but they don't realize I am just a normal person — I just happen to have fallen into this world. They see me as this superhero, but I am not. 'Made for Us' is for the fans. People would always come up to me and say, 'You know, you're my husband.' I would say, 'Oh, really? I didn't know that!' So, this song is for them — it was made for us! I've seen the love and felt the love, and I am so appreciative. I just wanted to tell them I love them, too."