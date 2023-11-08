OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lady Gaga
OK LogoNEWS

Lady Gaga Drove 'Bachelor' Alum Carly Waddell Crazy in College With Her 'Ridiculous' Outfits and Impromptu Performances

ok split taylor
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 8 2023, Updated 11:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Carly Waddell wasn’t a fan of Lady Gaga before she made it big!

Prior to her rise to fame, Gaga attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts with The Bachelor alum. During a recent appearance on the Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast, Waddell revealed that Gaga was not very popular among her classmates due to her unusual habits.

Article continues below advertisement
lady gaga
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga is a Grammy-winning musician.

"[We] would eat in a dance studio," the reality TV star began. "And there was a piano, and [Gaga] would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy."

Article continues below advertisement
carly waddell
Source: @carlywad/Instagram

Carly Waddell was on Season 19 of 'The Bachelor.'

Additionally, Waddell pointed out that at the time Gaga didn’t seem to be more talented than her many other peers.

"She was one of the good ones, but I wouldn't ever be like, 'She was so above.' But now she's so above," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
lady gaga
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Carly Waddell attended NYU together.

MORE ON:
Lady Gaga

Waddell added that the 37-year-old always had an unusual style, noting that she often wore outrageous ensembles to school.

"She's so extra. She would wear these really tight leotards, and she had really big boobs back then, and her b—— were just like coming out. She's so ridiculous," the 38-year-old said.

Article continues below advertisement
carly waddell
Source: @carlywad/Instagram

Carly Waddell is a mother-of-two.

Waddell then recalled that Gaga’s talent shown through most when she performed her own material rather than covers.

"She started doing her own music way before she was doing musical theater stuff, and when she played at the NYU talent show, she was singing her own stuff, and I was like, 'You can't argue, that girl is really good,'" Waddell stated. "She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff. She was down at the piano, wailing her own tunes."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Waddell also wondered how Gaga took her skills and elevated them enough to now be on the world stage, especially after the “Bad Romance” singer and Waddell both left the school prematurely.

"I don't know, I don't know what she did, but she's a genius," she said. "I wasn't a fan of her at that moment, but I was not my best at that moment either. We both dropped out of the program because we didn't love the program, and I'm sure she was just as unhappy in it as I was or she would have stayed."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.