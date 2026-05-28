ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Were Both 'Having Affairs' During Their Marriage, Author Claims: 'A Lot of the Romance Had Gone' Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was accused of sleeping with 'more than a dozen women' during the very first year of his marriage to Sarah Ferguson. Lesley Abravanel May 28 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has claimed that the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson both engaged in numerous extramarital affairs during their marriage, debunking the public perception that they were ever a traditional, faithful couple. In his joint biography of the former Duke and Duchess of York, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie alleges that the couple operated more like "business partners" than romantic spouses and lived entirely independent private lives while maintaining a facade of family unity. The book alleges that Andrew slept with "more than a dozen women" during the very first year of their marriage. He spent the vast majority of his time away from home as a naval officer, earning a reputation as a royal playboy.

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'He's Sort of a Playboy'

Source: MEGA The former prince 'got the best of both worlds' in his apparently untraditional marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

"He’s sort of a playboy, but he also likes the comfort of being a married man with a family," Lownie said. "And so, he got the best of both worlds — at least the impression that they were a happy family while still being totally independent." Realizing she was intentionally being left as a "shore widow," a deeply hurt Ferguson reportedly began pursuing her own extramarital affairs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This included relationships with American oilman Steve Wyatt and financial adviser John Bryan. According to Lownie's interview with Fox News, Andrew was well aware of his wife's infidelities and was "generous" in allowing her to entertain romantic partners in their shared home. The book notes that Andrew would sometimes dine alone on a tray in his study while Ferguson ate with a lover in another part of the house.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was 'much more generous when it came to her having her own relationships,' the author alleged of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

"She hung in there because he was a member of the royal family, and that was her calling card for business," he claimed. "So, it was just a myth that they projected." Andrew didn’t seem to mind her dalliances. "He was much more generous when it came to her having her own relationships," he claimed. The author explicitly describes the two as the "Bonnie and Clyde" of the royal family, bound together by mutual scandals and a professional business arrangement. While they officially divorced in 1996, they have famously continued to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

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'I Describe Them as Bonnie and Clyde'

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was 'one of the last people to remain loyal to' and support ex-Prince Andrew.

“The reason that they’ve stayed together is a professional business relationship," Lownie explained. "I describe them as Bonnie and Clyde. He was her calling card for money, and I think maybe he had a sentimental loyalty to her. She, of course, was one of the last people to remain loyal to him and supportive of him. And I think he felt grateful for that." "They lived in a very big house, so they were at opposite ends," Lownie said. "They were more business partners than a couple. I think a lot of the romance had gone. They were having affairs even during the marriage, both of them. So I don’t think there was a huge sense of, shall we say, fidelity there."

Ex-Prince Andrew Lost Titles Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.