Fashion Influencer Carolina Montes Dishes on Biggest Style Inspirations and the Hottest Spots in St. Barths

The mother-of-two chats exclusively with OK! about her most prominent sources of inspiration, attending the recent Dior runway show in Lake Como and the future trendiest hotspot in the St. Barths.

"Everything I'm attracted to is pretty much glam — but not tacky," she laughs. "Everything old Hollywood or very European, or just very clean and ladylike. But I try to make it easy to wear and down to earth. I'm a mom of two, so I'm always with my kids and try to make it comfortable."