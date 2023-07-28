OK Magazine
Fashion Influencer Carolina Montes Dishes on Biggest Style Inspirations and the Hottest Spots in St. Barths

carolina montes attends a dior dinner in south of france
Source: Carolina Montes
By:

Jul. 28 2023, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

Nobody in the South of France is chicer than Carolina Montes!

The fashion influencer's Instagram is flooded with endless snaps of couture garments and shots from Montes' fabulous European life, making her the envy of every style and travel enthusiast.

carolina montes photo
Source: Carolina Montes

The mother-of-two chats exclusively with OK! about her most prominent sources of inspiration, attending the recent Dior runway show in Lake Como and the future trendiest hotspot in the St. Barths.

"Everything I'm attracted to is pretty much glam — but not tacky," she laughs. "Everything old Hollywood or very European, or just very clean and ladylike. But I try to make it easy to wear and down to earth. I'm a mom of two, so I'm always with my kids and try to make it comfortable."

carolina montes photo
Source: Carolina Montes

The trendsetter especially took inspiration from her recent appearance at the French fashion house's recent runway show. "The whole quiet luxury trend is pretty much what Dior's all about," Montes spills of the brand. "It's very much an old style. Very sleek and slim but with an elegance all on its own."

"It's not a logo company. They have a few things with little logos, but generally, it's very clean," the businesswoman explains. "They truly make forever classics. I wore my first Dior dress when I was 21 years old, and I just love the fact that I could still wear it today."

carolina montes with nicky hilton
Source: Carolina Montes
While Montes spends much of her time in the South of France, she's currently working on opening what will be one of the most glamorous clubs in the St. Barths with her husband.

"It's like a little gift from my husband to me," she says of the venue.

carolina montes attends a private dinner in st tropez
Source: Carolina Montes

"We're going to take the cave, and we're planning on calling it Monte to honor Monte Cristo," she reveals before explaining her spouse's dreams for the club. "He said, 'I want you to have your annual party. I want it to be the party everybody will attend like during the Christmas holidays!' That's his vision."

