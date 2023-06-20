Is Meghan Markle Signing a Deal With Dior After Spotify Canceled Her Podcast?

Though rumors swirled that Meghan Markle was already in the midst of securing a new gig in the wake of Spotify dropping her podcast "Archetypes," new reports claim that isn't the case.

Last week, a source said the Duchess of Sussex was about to sign a "mega-bucks" deal with Dior that would "make her a face of the company," but the gossip has since been debunked by multiple outlets.