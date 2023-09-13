Johnny Depp Praises 'Courageous' Dior for Controversial Decision to Stick by Him Through Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp suffered a fall from grace after ex-wife Amber Heard painted him as an abuser, but in a new interview, the actor noted that the support from luxe fashion house Dior never wavered.
"They stuck with me through every single second, and that ups the stakes quite a lot for me: they trusted me, they believed in me, and they continued," he told South China Morning Post. "That gesture is so noble and so rare."
"I’ve never been more touched or prouder to have had that support. Nobody does that, and the fact that Dior has, I thank every single person involved in making the decision to trust me and stick with me all the way from the bottom to the top and back down," the movie star added.
"I will forever be in their debt, I will forever be loyal. They are … man, it’s Dior! Of course, they’re a class act, but they’re actually truly a class act. I mean, that’s strength, that’s class, that’s brave, it’s courageous. Dior will always mean much more to me than just Sauvage," he concluded, referring to the cologne he promotes for them.
While Depp, 60, had worked with them in the past, he signed a new three-year contract with them in May worth more than $20 million. A report claimed it's the biggest fragrance deal for a male celebrity ever.
Meanwhile, the Oscar nominee is also busy getting his career back on track, as he was more or less blacklisted from Hollywood after the abuse accusations were exposed.
"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," one source told a news outlet. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."
In May, he received a standing ovation for is role in Jeanne du Barry at the Cannes Film Festival, where he opened up about his drama.
"Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted," he confessed. "Do I feel boycotted now?. No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."