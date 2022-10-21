Still In Love? Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Marriage To Mike Fisher
Despite, some alleged bumps in the road, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have always had a deep love for one another.
The longtime couple, who share sons Jacob, 7, and Isaiah, 3, never shy away from heaping praise on each other whether to comes to parenting, their careers or being the best partners they can be.
"God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted," the former NHL player wrote to the country crooner in a 2018 Instagram post. "You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou [sic] your [sic] one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!"
Fisher also gushed about Underwood in a 2016 anniversary tribute to his wife. "6 years ago today we were married. Time sure does fly when you're having fun and you marry up. I'm very grateful to have an amazing wife and mother by my side!!"
The "Before He Cheats" vocalist also makes sure her man knows how much she appreciates him as well. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! Our boys are lucky to have you," Underwood penned alongside a sweet photo on Instagram of the former athlete and their children.
The mother-of-two also made sure to send love to Fisher on his 41st birthday in June of 2021. "Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here's to whatever comes next!" his proud partner wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap celebrating his big day.
As OK! previously reported, the seemingly perfect duo have hit a bit of a snag in their 12-year-long union.
“They’re not at crisis point, but they’re not at their best either, and her friends are telling her she needs to focus on her marriage before she heads out on the road,” an insider said at the time.
“Work is a huge priority for Carrie. She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike,” the source noted.