Kelly Clarkson Admits Why She Won't Be Taking Over for Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can,'" Clarkson explained while walking the red carpet at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards. "And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

Earlier this year, the "Teenage Dream" singer, 39, announced she would be exiting the ABC show after six years. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!