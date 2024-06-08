Kelly Clarkson Admits Why She Won't Be Taking Over for Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sadly, Kelly Clarkson won't return to the show that made her a star.
Although the talk show host, 42, would be a natural fit to fill Katy Perry's seat at the judge's table on American Idol after she won the first season in 2002, joining the singing competition series isn't for her at the moment.
"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can,'" Clarkson explained while walking the red carpet at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards. "And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."
Earlier this year, the "Teenage Dream" singer, 39, announced she would be exiting the ABC show after six years. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
In 2022, Clarkson reflected on going from a being a girl from a small town to becoming one of the country's most successful musicians. "20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," she wrote in an Instagram post.
"That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and created partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created one these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me," she continued.
"We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed It and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost," the chart topper added. "Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."
"Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too," Clarkson concluded the post.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Clarkson.