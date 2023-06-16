Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Planning Splashy Vow Renewal for 13th Anniversary: 'They’re Very Happy Right Now'
It seems Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are better than they've been in a long time.
In fact, the couple is doing so well, they even want to renew their vows!
Underwood and Fisher are planning a splashy ceremony on their 400-acre Tennessee farm to exchange vows for a second time in celebration of their 13th wedding anniversary in July, a source spilled to a news publication.
"They love the idea of having a big party to recommit to each other," the insider explained after the spouses reportedly suffered months of marital woes throughout the beginning of this year and a majority of last.
"They’re very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn’t know if they would make it," the confidante confirmed, as many fans thoughts divorce was on the horizon.
"So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that," the source noted of the couple, who seem better than ever after working through their marital rift.
Social media users assume there was tension when Fisher snubbed his wife on Valentine's Day by not posting a tribute to her, while Underwood uploaded Instagram Stories about the duo's children Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, being her only Valentines.
Just one month later, the former NHL star seemed to make up for it when he shared a loving post for the "Before He Cheats" singer's 40th birthday.
"Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday," Fisher wrote alongside a photo of Underwood sporting a huge smile next to a three-tier cake and a bunch of wine bottles.
The longtime lovers' problems seemed to peak when Underwood departed for her recent Denim & Rhinestones tour in October 2022, causing the "tables to turn" by leaving Fisher at home to take care of their kids.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source spilled in November 2022. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
The epic tour wrapped up in March — which likely played a beneficial factor in saving Underwood and Fisher's marriage.
