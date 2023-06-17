Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have 'Learned to Compromise' Over the Years: 'They’re on the Same Page'

As for what used to lead to problems in their marital life, the source spilled: “Mike felt like Carrie was too lenient, and she felt he was too strict. But they’ve learned to compromise over the years, and now they’re on the same page.”

The retired hockey player's career and reluctance to give it up was also a point of contention for the pair, because while he was busy traveling for games, Underwood was focused on motherhood, recording or touring.