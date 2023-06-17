OK Magazine
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have 'Learned to Compromise' Over the Years: 'They’re on the Same Page'

carrie mike ppjpg
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 17 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have finally found their footing in their marriage.

Though the power couple “used to argue all the time, especially over the children," Underwood and Fisher "learned to compromise over the years, and now they’re on the same page," an insider explained to a news outlet.

cariie mike pp
Source: mega

As for what used to lead to problems in their marital life, the source spilled: “Mike felt like Carrie was too lenient, and she felt he was too strict. But they’ve learned to compromise over the years, and now they’re on the same page.”

The retired hockey player's career and reluctance to give it up was also a point of contention for the pair, because while he was busy traveling for games, Underwood was focused on motherhood, recording or touring.

carrieunderwood
Source: mega

Though Underwood and Fisher, who wed in 2010, are the proud parents of sons Isaiah Michael, born in 2015, and Jacob Bryan, born in 2019, the American Idol winner suffered three miscarriages — which led to more stress.

The couple's clashing lifestyles didn't make anything easier, as Underwood is more liberal and a vegetarian, while her husband is conservative and hunts.

carrie mike
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood

“But they worked on things,” assured the source. “Their shared Christian faith and marriage counseling were a huge help." With them doing better than ever these days, the insider revealed that Underwood and Fisher want to "honor" their marriage by renewing their vows. “The vow renewal ceremony will be an epic celebration of their love."

OK! previously reported there was trouble in paradise for the couple late last year amid the start of Underwood's epic Denim & Rhinestones tour.

"He's paranoid about her being so many miles away," a source spilled of Fisher's fear, noting their roles have been reversed. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around."

Source: OK!

In Touch spoke to the source about Underwood and Fisher working through their problems.

