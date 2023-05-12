Carrie Underwood Trolled for Skipping ACM Awards Despite Nomination
A nomination wasn't enough for Carrie Underwood to come to the ACM Awards! The country star decided to skip the awards ceremony, and fans on Twitter couldn't help but discuss the moment.
"Carrie is out there living her best life and forgetting all about the #ACMawards tonight. @ACMawards do not deserve her or her talent. #ACM @carrieunderwood," a fan wrote on social media. "Carrie Underwood really said #ACMawards?"
Other supporters pointed to the ceremony being insignificant for a megastar. "The ACM Awards on tonight, and I pay it no attention. How could Carrie Underwood be nominated for EOY, but not Female Vocalist of the year.?The show that really counts are The CMA'S airing in November," the social media user wrote.
"Carrie boycotting the ACM awards & cma fest? she SNAPPED," another said.
Underwood's absence follows the American Idol alum's public battle with balancing touring and family life. OK! previously reported the blonde beauty was struggling to juggle things with Mike Fisher while being on the road. An insider said they "are like any other married couple. Everybody has their good and bad days."
The duo would often debate over "small stuff" like "letting the kids eat junk to not picking up after himself" at home, and the dynamic is said to be causing a strain on their relationship.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," another source said of their problems after Fisher decided to retire from hockey in 2018. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
However, it seems like they’re in it for the long haul. "Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," they added, explaining that the NHL star was caring for their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, while she continued to pursue her music career.