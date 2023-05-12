Carrie Underwood Trolled for Skipping ACM Awards Despite Nomination

A nomination wasn't enough for Carrie Underwood to come to the ACM Awards! The country star decided to skip the awards ceremony, and fans on Twitter couldn't help but discuss the moment.

"Carrie is out there living her best life and forgetting all about the #ACMawards tonight. @ACMawards do not deserve her or her talent. #ACM @carrieunderwood," a fan wrote on social media. "Carrie Underwood really said #ACMawards?"