Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Husband Mike Fisher as He's Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame: 'So Proud'
Carrie Underwood is one proud wife!
The country crooner took to Twitter on Thursday, July 27, to celebrate husband, Mike Fisher's induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame for his days playing for the NHL.
"Congratulations, babe! So proud of you," Underwood gushed over the former athlete — who she shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, with — in a quoted tweet along with photos from the ceremony. "I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments… #blessed."
On Saturday, July 22, Fisher — who retired in 2017 — was honored by the Hall of Fame as a member of the Nashville Predators hockey team whom he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final the year before he officially hung up his hockey jersey.
After Underwood wrapped up her busy Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made her family her main priority. Despite going through a rough patch, the pair has become stronger than ever.
"Mike felt like Carrie was too lenient, and she felt he was too strict. But they've learned to compromise over the years, and now they're on the same page," an insider explained.
- Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Matching Tattoo With Mom and Sisters After Kelly Clarkson Squashes Feud Rumors
- 'We Don't Know Each Other': Kelly Clarkson Declares 'There's No Beef' Between Her and Carrie Underwood After 'American Idol' Diss
- Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shades Carrie Underwood After Claiming She Was the First Artist to Bring Country Music to 'American Idol': 'You're Welcome!'
"They worked on things," the source added of their union — which they made official in 2010. "Their shared Christian faith and marriage counseling were a huge help."
With their marital woes officially behind them, Underwood and Fisher have been eager to renew their vows to one another. "They love the idea of having a big party to recommit to each other," the source said of a possible gathering to ring in their upcoming 13th anniversary.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They’re very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn’t know if they would make it," the source said. "So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that."