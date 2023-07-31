Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Enjoy Date Night at George Strait Concert After Singer Helped Them Revitalize Their Marriage: Photos
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher looked like they had a great night out when they enjoyed George Strait's concert in late July.
The country star, 40, first uploaded a photo of herself with three other ladies, writing, "Last night ... Got to catch a soggy @georgestrait concert with my people!!!"
In the next photo, the blonde beauty posed in front of her man, as the three other women also stood next to their respective partners.
Underwood looked amazing, rocking jean shorts and a white tank top, while Fisher, 43, sported a dark T-shirt and baseball cap.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who share sons Isaiah and Jacob, had been going through a rough patch, as the "Before He Cheats" songstress was constantly on the road for her recent tour.
But Strait, 71, apparently helped them get their relationship on the right track.
"George should know — he's been happily married to his wife, Norma, for 52 years," the insider noted.
"George told them they've got to put each other first and not get distracted by the outside world, because what matters is right here," the source claimed. "Carrie and Mike may have never made it through the storms if it weren't for George’s loving talks."
- Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Revived Their Marriage Due to George Strait's 'Loving Talks'
- Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Husband Mike Fisher as He's Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame: 'So Proud'
- Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Matching Tattoo With Mom and Sisters After Kelly Clarkson Squashes Feud Rumors
The athlete and the mom-of-two now seem to be in great place — so much so, they're planning to renew their vows.
"They love the idea of having a big party to recommit to each other," a source said of an upcoming celebration.
"They're very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn't know if they would make it," the insider noted about their martial woes. "So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Recently, Underwood took some time to celebrate Fisher's recent induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
"Congratulations, babe! So proud of you," Underwood gushed over the former NHL star. "I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments… #blessed."