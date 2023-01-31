Carrie Underwood Resumes Tour After Spending Time At Home To Work On Her & Mike Fisher's Marriage
Back at it! Carrie Underwood is on the road again after taking an extended break to spend the holidays with husband Mike Fisher amid rumors of marital strife.
On the night of Monday, January 30, the singer uploaded a photo of a stage prop to her Instagram Story, captioning the shot, "We meet again ..."
The next morning, the country star revealed she was making her own "sourdough starter on tour" so she can bake her own bread while visiting cities across the country.
She followed up by revealing the impressive final product. "Limited tools and resources, but I got it done!" she declared alongside a photo of her loaf. "Feels like home."
As OK! reported, the American Idol alum, 39, revealed she's been "going home a lot more" during this tour than in the past, "even if it’s just for the day," so she can keep her and Fisher's marriage intact.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously spilled to an outlet. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
"Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated," the insider added of the retired hockey player, 42, who looks after their sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, when she's performing. "Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."
A second insider admitted "work is a huge priority" for the Grammy winner, but she's "also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
Underwood deals with "mom guilt" when she's away too, but a confidante said she always chats with the tots during her free time.
"The kids are handling mom being away pretty well," the source spilled. "The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime. She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork."
The blonde beauty's Denim & Rhinestones Tour goes until April 1, and on June 21, she'll kick off her Las Vegas residency.