Carrie Underwood Reveals Writing Breakup Song 'Hate My Heart' Was 'An Easy Day': 'It's Been A Lot Of Fun'

"Writing 'Hate My Heart' was just an easy, fun day," the country star, 39, said in a new interview. "We went in there — me and Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia, who is my co-producer, and Hardy, who is an artist himself, but also writes for lots of different artists. [We] just thought we'd throw him in the mix and see what would happen."

"[Hardy] kind of came in with the title and we just took off from there," she continued. "By the end of the day we were in the vocal booth doing this demo. Hardy sang on the demo and we have all these cool harmonies going on and on. It was just easy and a lot of fun."