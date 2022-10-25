Carrie Underwood Goes To Haunted House On Day Off From Tour — But Husband Mike Fisher Is No Where In Sight
Carrie Underwood is fully embracing spooky season! While on a day off from her Denim and Rhinestones tour, the singer, 39, visited a haunted house with her crew — but her husband, Mike Fisher, was nowhere to be found.
"On days off, we...." she captioned the clip via her Instagram Story, adding that they were going into the scary situation. "It's going to be fun!"
The "Before He Cheats" songstress then uploaded another photo of herself with her pals. "The aftermath," she captioned the snap which showed them with paint on their faces.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who shares sons Jacob and Isaiah with Fisher, and the hockey player have been going through some trouble, especially since she's on the road for the next few months.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie," an insider previously spilled. "She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
"It was really hard on their relationship — so of course her friends are worried this tour will put their marriage in jeopardy again," the insider noted.
It's also hard for Fisher to be cast to the side.
"He has dreams, too," the source added. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"
However, Underwood noted that she will make time for her family, as it's important to her.
"This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," she revealed. "If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."
“I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal. He’ll go to school, and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’” she continued. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”