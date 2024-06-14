Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Body at Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala After Insider Claimed She Was 'Obsessed' With Her Looks: Photos
Carrie Underwood's toned and tanned figure was on display when she attended the 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday, June 14.
For the NYC event, the country superstar — who was accused of once being "obsessed" with her appearance — wore a unique strapless dress that featured a metallic silver top and a high-low skirt, which perfectly framed her impressive legs.
The mom-of-two, 41, styled her blonde locks in loose waves and added a few pieces of jewelry and ankle-strap heels to complete the dazzling look.
The singer's husband, Mike Fisher, 44, wasn't in attendance.
The American Idol alum raved over the fun event via an Instagram post, writing, "Had the best night celebrating Hillary Lindsey and many other incredible songwriters and artists last night at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024 Induction & Awards Gala!"
"It was so cool to have so many genres represented in one place!" she continued. "And, of course, being there for my girl, Hillary, was a true joy! There is no one who deserves it more! I am SO proud of my friend and cowriter for the mark she has made on music and I am beyond blessed to have learned so much from her over the years."
"Cheers to Hillary and to all the inductees!!! @songwritershof #HillaryLindsey #SHOF2024," Underwood added.
The "Blown Away" crooner's jaw-dropping outing comes a few months after an insider claimed she was hyper-focused on her looks. According to the source, things became so bad that her husband "basically staged an intervention."
"Mike wasn’t happy about Carrie obsessing over her appearance because it affected her physical and mental health," the source explained to a news outlet of the situation.
Just last month, another source claimed the spouses, who wed in 2010, were butting heads over whether to have another baby.
While the retired NHL player would love to have a third child, "She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be."
Underwood suffered more than one miscarriage before welcoming their two sons, but the source said she also doesn't want to go the IVF or surrogacy route.
"She doesn’t want to put all her energy and time into making it happen," the source explained. "She just wants to appreciate what they have. There’s so much to be thankful for."
The disagreement shouldn't be a deal-breaker, as an additional source said the couple has learned to "prioritize" their marriage when they don't see eye to eye.