Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Body at Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala After Insider Claimed She Was 'Obsessed' With Her Looks: Photos

The American Idol alum raved over the fun event via an Instagram post, writing, "Had the best night celebrating Hillary Lindsey and many other incredible songwriters and artists last night at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024 Induction & Awards Gala!"

"It was so cool to have so many genres represented in one place!" she continued. "And, of course, being there for my girl, Hillary, was a true joy! There is no one who deserves it more! I am SO proud of my friend and cowriter for the mark she has made on music and I am beyond blessed to have learned so much from her over the years."

"Cheers to Hillary and to all the inductees!!! @songwritershof #HillaryLindsey #SHOF2024," Underwood added.