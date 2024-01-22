Just Like Dad! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Son Jacob Plays Hockey on His 5th Birthday — Photos
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's youngest tot is following in the athlete's footsteps!
On Sunday, January 21, the country superstar shared snaps of Jacob as he played ice hockey on his 5th birthday.
"A special birthday for a special 5-year-old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!!" the mom-of-two, 40, captioned her post. "Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! #blessed #hockey #12 #HappyBirthday #DudePerfect."
The pictures showed the adorable tot skating around while wearing protective equipment and a uniform, and Underwood couldn't resist taking a shot of him after he took a tumble.
Fans noticed that Jacob was rocking an Ottawa Senators jersey, one of the teams Fisher, 43, used to play for.
Underwood's admirers also sent the birthday boy — who has an older brother, Isaiah, 8, — their well wishes via the comments section.
"What a great way to celebrate!! loving hockey just like his daddy ❤️ 🏒🥅," one person wrote, while another said, "This is so fun!!! Happy birthday, Jacob!!"
"Yay! Wow! I’ll bet he’ll play ice hockey when he grows up, just like his daddy! 👍👏," a third fan penned, with a fourth noting, "Aww he's 5, wow time flies. Love his Sens jersey."
As OK! reported, the parents-of-two have allegedly hit a few bumps in the road throughout their marriage, with their most recent debacle involving Underwood adding more dates to her Las Vegas residency.
- Carrie Underwood Shows Off Family Christmas Tree With Rare Images of Sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, on Ornaments
- Carrie Underwood FaceTimes Sons 'Every Day' While On Tour As Insider Reveals She's 'Struggling With Mom Guilt'
- Carrie Underwood Struggles to Let Her 2 Kids Watch Television: 'It's Such a Battle'
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider spilled. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home."
Though the American Idol alum "did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source claimed the pair "butted heads about it," as the retired NHL star "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
While Underwood "loves her family, she also enjoys getting some alone time," the source admitted. "She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there."
However, Fisher "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events," the source added.
Despite the hiccup, the insider assured the duo will "get through this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A separate insider claimed Underwood has struggled with "mom guilt" when she's performing, but for her 2022-2023 tour, she made more of an effort to see her family.
"This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," she revealed in an interview at the time. "If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."