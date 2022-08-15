Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude Ahead Of Husband Ben Affleck's 50th Birthday & Weekend Nuptials
It may be Ben Affleck's big day, but Jennifer Lopez has been rocking her birthday suit! The JLO Beauty founder shared a post to her cosmetic brand's official Instagram page on Sunday, August 14, where she left little to the imagination as she showed off her glowing skin to promote her new Booty balm.
The Maid in Manhattan star can be seen laying on her side with a big smile on her face while rocking just a pair of white underwear as her arms covers her front.
JENNIFER LOPEZ'S FIRST HUSBAND BREAKS SILENCE ON WHIRLWIND RELATIONSHIP WITH BEN AFFLECK: 'I'M NOT CONVINCED IT WILL LAST'
Fans went crazy in the comment section with one writing, "Hot MAMA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and another emphasizing, "My girl Jenny is glowing!!!!!"
Lopez's glow will be on full display in just a few days as the happy couple is set to day "I do" once again in a lavish three-day ceremony this upcoming weekend.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck will allegedly wed once more at the Argo star's 87-acre estate near Savannah, Ga., with guests like Casey Affleck and the actor's best friend Matt Damon in attendance.
"It’s going to be all about J.Lo.," the insider close to the couple, who officially married in Las Vegas in July, dished. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."
JENNIFER LOPEZ BONDS WITH STEPDAUGHTER VIOLET AFFLECK AHEAD OF BEN'S 50TH BIRTHDAY
According to a source, the bride will be walking down the aisle in a Ralph Lauren dress, with all of her signature J.Lo fashion moments captured for the public by Vogue.
Despite being head over heels in love with Lopez, Affleck has had a difficult time adjusting to the public attention around their relationship following their paparazzi-filled honeymoon in Europe. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” an insider explained.
"Ben is used to the flashing lights," the source noted. "But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."