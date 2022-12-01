Casey Anthony's Father Feels 'Outraged & Appalled' After His Daughter Accused Him Of Child Molestation: Source

Prior to the docuseries’ release, Casey — who was acquitted from murder charges after being found not guilty in the 2011 trial — spoke out in her first ever on-camera interview and provided her version of the timeline of events that took place the day Caylee was last seen alive.

In the moments before the Anthony family’s life was forever changed, Casey had brought her daughter to bed with her for a nap, but was abruptly woken up by George, who was frantically asking where the toddler was.

CASEY ANTHONY ACCUSES FATHER FOR DEATH OF TODDLER CAYLEE: 'HE DIDN'T RUSH TO CALL 911'

"That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me,” the mother-of-one recalled in the interview. “I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."