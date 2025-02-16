What Is Cash Warren's Net Worth? How Jessica Alba's Ex Made His Millions
Jessica Alba’s ex definitely has some spare Cash!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cash Warren is worth a whopping $50 million.
The 46-year-old — who filed for divorce from the actress on February 7 — made his large fortune through producing movies and founding the sock company Pair of Thieves.
Warren’s success began after he met Alba in 2004 while working as a production assistant on the set of Fantastic Four. The couple later married in 2008. With his lover by his side, he began to establish his own career in entertainment by executive producing the documentary Rising Son: The Legend of Skateboarder Christian Hosoi in 2006. He then worked on the 2008 documentary Crips and Bloods: Made in America and the 2010 TV show Being Terry Kennedy.
By 2014, the father-of-three — who shares kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with Alba — produced the film In the Blood, which starred Gina Carano, Cam Gigandet, and Danny Trejo. 2015 was another busy year for Warren’s film career, as he produced three projects: Keswanis: A Most Modern Family, Meet the Keswanis and the Sole Man.
On top of producing, in 2014, Warren founded the sock company Pair of Thieves with his friends Alan Stewart and Dave Ehrenberg. Within the first year of the company’s inception, it reached a deal with Target, which sells its products in 1,800 of their locations. Over the years, the business’ revenue has grown from $250,000 to more than $30 million. It is now worth a shocking $50 million.
Warren also owns valuable property with his soon-to-be ex-wife, including a $10 million, 8,829-square-foot home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased in 2017. The house includes seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a spa and a guesthouse.
Though the celeb is currently in a great place financially, things may change amid his divorce from the Honey star.
As OK! previously reported, the duo — who had been together for almost 17 years — does not have a prenup.
Despite no legal protections for his money, insiders said their divorce filing was "extremely amicable,” and they are both asking for joint physical and legal custody of their children.
The 43-year-old brunette bombshell filed with the help of attorney Laura Wasser and the producer submitted his paperwork immediately thereafter with the assistance of lawyer Adam Lipsic.
Alba confirmed her separation from Warren via Instagram in mid-January.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," the businesswoman continued. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."