What Is Cash Warren's Net Worth? How Jessica Alba's Ex Made His Millions

The 46-year-old — who filed for divorce from the actress on February 7 — made his large fortune through producing movies and founding the sock company Pair of Thieves.

Warren’s success began after he met Alba in 2004 while working as a production assistant on the set of Fantastic Four. The couple later married in 2008. With his lover by his side, he began to establish his own career in entertainment by executive producing the documentary Rising Son: The Legend of Skateboarder Christian Hosoi in 2006. He then worked on the 2008 documentary Crips and Bloods: Made in America and the 2010 TV show Being Terry Kennedy.