Cate Blanchett Confuses Fans After Labeling Herself 'Middle Class' Despite $95 Million Net Worth
Cate Blanchett threw the internet into a tizzy over how she classifies her economic status.
During a United Nations press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20, the Blue Jasmine actress, 55, was asked about giving refugee filmmakers a platform to showcase their work. However, it was her remark about how she viewed her financial standing that threw everyone off.
"I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world," Blanchett said, despite having a reported net worth of $95 million.
"I’ve met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspective," the Oscar winner explained of the experience.
Of course, people were stunned by the remark. "I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she ‘middle class’ she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated 95 million," one unconvinced user wrote in the comments section.
"You think you’re middle class, Cate Blanchett?" a second person questioned.
"All this is very wonderful and very cool but can we back up and unpack ‘MIDDLE CLASS’ real quick??!" a third added.
"Cate Blanchett is estimated to be $95 million. that Is far from middle class. still [love] her," another penned.
"That's a wild statement," a fifth social media user added.
Despite the out of touch statement, other fans came to The New Boy actress' defense. "I was going to jump on that ‘middle class’ comment but then I realized there are Masters of the Universe, with multiple billions – upper class. Then upper middle class I guess with 100s of mils and then lower middle class with 100s of thousands. All else are really working class now," one reader pointed out.
"I think what she means by middle class is her upbringing," an additional viewer noted. “Not necessarily where she is now. Class is not always wealth or vice versa.”
"That makes sense if she’s coming at it from a British perspective where it’s about titles, heritage and land holdings…" another added despite Blanchett being a native of Australia.
Although she received some harsh criticism, the blonde beauty has been working persistently in the film industry for decades. However, she may be ready to take a step back from her busy schedule.
"I'm always trying to get out of acting," Blanchett jokingly said in 2023. "I’ve been trying to get out of acting my entire professional life."