What Is Meg Ryan's Net Worth? How the '90s It Girl Became One of the Highest Paid Actresses in Hollywood
How rich is the queen of rom-coms?
Meg Ryan has an estimated whopping net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Throughout the actress' four-decade long career, she made a majority of her cash from her movie roles. Some of her most successful films include When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and French Kiss. The blonde beauty quickly became the "it" girl of the late '80s and '90s through her many iconic roles.
The star's many movies grossed a total of almost $900 million at the box office, and Ryan racking in about $10-$15 million for each role.
At the peak of the 61-year-old's career during the mid to late '90s, she made a shocking $60 million. The celeb has also bought and sold a series of homes worth multi-millions.
After Ryan made her fortune, she decided to step out of the spotlight with her last significant role in 2008. As OK! previously reported, a source recently opened up about why she made the choice to leave Hollywood behind.
According to the insider, Ryan "reached a point where she didn’t want to be the center of attention or caught up in the Hollywood scene anymore."
"When people ask her if she misses that old glitzy lifestyle, she’ll just say, ‘Been there, done that!’ " they explained. "Meg loves her low-key life. She’s happier than she’s ever been."
Before she packed up her life in L.A. and moved to New York City, Ryan was no stranger to drama. At the time, her marriage to Dennis Quaid was on the rocks and many believed the duo were cheating on one another.
In 2000, the American Sweetheart alum allegedly fell "hard and fast" for actor Russell Crowe, however, the relationship did not work out. Then, in 2010, she sparked a romance with rock legend John Mellencamp, whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship with for nine years before they called it quits for good in 2019. Ryan's been been happily single since.
"Meg's been on some dates but she enjoys her own company more than ever," another source said. "However, if someone comes along in the future, she’s open to it."
As for a return to Hollywood, the insider added, "There’s no pressure there. Meg is very happy chilling by the sea, enjoying life and taking everything as it comes."
In a 2015 interview, Ryan confessed she felt "burned out" when it came to her career.
"I didn't feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," she stated at the time. "I felt like I was behind a window looking at my life."