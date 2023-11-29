OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Catherine Zeta-Jones
OK LogoCOUPLES

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and Husband Michael Douglas, 79, Dance the Night Away on Romantic Date in India: Watch

catherine zeta jones
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently gave her 5.5 million followers a glimpse into a special date night with her husband, Michael Douglas.

In the upload, the couple, who have a 25-year age gap, were seen fist pumping to the camera as a group of Indian dancers graced the stage in front of them. The post from Tuesday, November 28, was filmed in India as the duo attended the International Indian Film Festival abroad.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

The 54-year-old and the 79-year-old looked adorable as they enjoyed the performance and smiled wide at the camera.

“Oh India!!!! We love you,” Zeta-Jones penned.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the video, fans gushed over the actress and producer together.

“We love u too ❤️❤️,” one user wrote, while a second said, “Love you two! Xo.”

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas have a 25-year age gap.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after showing off their date, the Chicago alum also posted a video from their car ride to the International Indian Film Festival. In the clip, the pair were all dressed up and ready for the red carpet as Zeta-Jones panned the camera back and forth between herself and Douglas.

As OK! previously reported, this was not the first film festival they have attended this year, as the parents of daughter Carys Zeta Douglas and son Dylan Zeta Douglas also stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in May along with Carys.

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas recently traveled to india.

MORE ON:
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Article continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old aspiring musician strutted down the red carpet in a white lace Elie Saab gown with her hair up, while Catherine stunned in a V-neck maroon and red flowing dress. The former actor kept it simple in a black tux and bow tie.

Carys seemingly has a close relationship with her parents as the trio smiled and stood close while at the festival. Earlier this year, Catherine even poked fun at her daughter in a throwback post comparing her to Wednesday Adams.

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas also attended the International Indian Film Festival in Goa, India.

Article continues below advertisement

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," she wrote alongside an image of Carys when she was younger.

The Hollywood power couple also has a positive relationship with Dylan, who gushed about the matriarch and patriarch at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

When asked how proud he was of his parents, Dylan said, "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

"There's some competition, friendly competition," he admitted of his mom and dad. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.