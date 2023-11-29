Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and Husband Michael Douglas, 79, Dance the Night Away on Romantic Date in India: Watch
Catherine Zeta-Jones recently gave her 5.5 million followers a glimpse into a special date night with her husband, Michael Douglas.
In the upload, the couple, who have a 25-year age gap, were seen fist pumping to the camera as a group of Indian dancers graced the stage in front of them. The post from Tuesday, November 28, was filmed in India as the duo attended the International Indian Film Festival abroad.
The 54-year-old and the 79-year-old looked adorable as they enjoyed the performance and smiled wide at the camera.
“Oh India!!!! We love you,” Zeta-Jones penned.
In response to the video, fans gushed over the actress and producer together.
“We love u too ❤️❤️,” one user wrote, while a second said, “Love you two! Xo.”
Shortly after showing off their date, the Chicago alum also posted a video from their car ride to the International Indian Film Festival. In the clip, the pair were all dressed up and ready for the red carpet as Zeta-Jones panned the camera back and forth between herself and Douglas.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first film festival they have attended this year, as the parents of daughter Carys Zeta Douglas and son Dylan Zeta Douglas also stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in May along with Carys.
- Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Daughter Carys Makes Rare Appearance At Cannes Film Festival — See Photos
- Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas All Smiles As They Attend 'Ant-Man' Premiere — See Photos!
- Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
The 20-year-old aspiring musician strutted down the red carpet in a white lace Elie Saab gown with her hair up, while Catherine stunned in a V-neck maroon and red flowing dress. The former actor kept it simple in a black tux and bow tie.
Carys seemingly has a close relationship with her parents as the trio smiled and stood close while at the festival. Earlier this year, Catherine even poked fun at her daughter in a throwback post comparing her to Wednesday Adams.
"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," she wrote alongside an image of Carys when she was younger.
The Hollywood power couple also has a positive relationship with Dylan, who gushed about the matriarch and patriarch at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in February.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked how proud he was of his parents, Dylan said, "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."
"There's some competition, friendly competition," he admitted of his mom and dad. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."