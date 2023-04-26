Boys' Night! Michael Douglas & Son Dylan, 22, Make Rare Joint Outing at Broadway Play

Though Dylan stayed out of the spotlight for years, he's stepping out at showbiz events more often these days, having appeared with his parents at the February 6 Los Angeles premiere of his dad's flick Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"I'm very, very proud. I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents," the young adult told a reporter at the event. "And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."