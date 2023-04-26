Boys' Night! Michael Douglas & Son Dylan, 22, Make Rare Joint Outing at Broadway Play
Hollywood icon Michael Douglas treated his son Dylan to a fun night out in NYC!
On Monday, April 24, the actor, 78, and the 22-year-old hit the red carpet for the very first showing of Broadway's Good Night, Oscar.
For the event, the Oscar winner donned a black shirt under a navy blue suit, while his offspring rocked a navy striped shirt, black slacks and a suede gray suit jacket. Both of the men kept the first few buttons of their tops open and happily smiled as cameras flashed away.
Missing from the outing was Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their daughter, 20-year-old Carys. The actor also shares 44-year-old son Cameron with former spouse Diandra Luker.
Though Dylan stayed out of the spotlight for years, he's stepping out at showbiz events more often these days, having appeared with his parents at the February 6 Los Angeles premiere of his dad's flick Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
"I'm very, very proud. I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents," the young adult told a reporter at the event. "And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."
- Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Husband Michael Douglas Flash Her If He Fails To Swing 'Past The Ladies Tee' During Golf
- Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Told Michael Douglas She'd Like To 'F**k Him' While In 'A Room Full Of Children'
- Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas All Smiles As They Attend 'Ant-Man' Premiere — See Photos!
"There's some competition, friendly competition," Dylan quipped of his 'rents both being movie stars. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."
While the couple is as strong as ever, they endured plenty of hardships over the years, even taking some time apart in 2013 to "work on their marriage."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Michael and Catherine have had their share of ups and downs, and many thought they were headed for divorce. Marriage is a lot of work, even for a couple as wealthy and famous as they are," a source spilled to an outlet. "It’s been hard, but they’ve made it."
Daily Mail published photos of Michael and Dylan Douglas in NYC.