These Stars Are Real Dolls! LeBron James, Helen Mirren and More Celebrities Who Have Had Barbies Made After Them

Only the biggest celebrities get made into pint-sized Barbies!

July 11 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

LeBron James

On April 14, the basketball pro made history by becoming Barbie's first-ever "Kenbassador."

"Got me a mini me!" LeBron James, 40, exclaimed on Instagram. "Unbelievably cool and an honor."

Tiny trivia: The 6-foot-9 star's doll is an inch taller than a normal Ken!

Shania Twain

In 2024, Mattel issued a one-of-a-kind Barbie paying homage to Shania Twain's iconic 1999 music video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

"This is a more free-spirited Shania, and that is where I'm at right now," the singer, 59, told TODAY.com. "I'm just feeling more free-spirited than ever."

Cher

Legendary singer, 79, has been rocking truly unique outfits since the 1960s, so it only makes sense that there have been more than 10 Barbies in Cher's image. Four of them (including this glam one from 2001) boast frocks by designer Bob Mackie.

Laverne Cox

"I wasn't allowed to play with Barbies when I was a kid," the Emmy winner told Marie Claire, explaining why receiving her own replica in 2022 was so "surreal."

The first transgender person to be Barbie-fied, Laverne Cox, 53, worked with Mattel to design a gown with mix-and-match pieces.

MORE ON:
Barbie

Mariah Carey

She's the Queen of Christmas, so of course Mariah Carey's Barbie — which was first released in 2023 — sparkles in a gown based on the dress she wore in the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.

The diva, 56, loves the doll, but joked Mattel wouldn't let its V-neckline dip quite as low as Carey's did in real life!

Helen Mirren

The Red actress' 2024 collectible sports a getup she wowed in at the Cannes Film Festival — and holds her Best Actress Academy Award.

"I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie," Helen Mirren, 79, marveled in a statement. "It's a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favorite achievements."

Jennifer Lopez

"I wanted to live in Barbie's world; I wanted to be Barbie," Jennifer Lopez, 55, shared in a 2013 promo video about the two plastic playthings Mattel fashioned in her likeness. "Barbie represents infinite possibilities."

Fun fact: The toymaker created a new mold for her dolls to give them the singer's famous curves.

Zendaya

"When I was little, I couldn't find a Barbie that looked like me, my... how times have changed!" Euphoria star Zendaya, 28, gushed on Instagram after a doll inspired by her 2015 Oscars look debuted. "Thank you @barbie for allowing me to be a part of your diversification and expansion of the definition of beauty."

