or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Valentine's Day
OK LogoPHOTOS

20 Celebrities Born on Valentine's Day: Tom Holland's Twin Brothers, Freddie Highmore and More

celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Meet Hollywood's beloved Valentine's Day babies!

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brett Dier

brett dier birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Brett Dier famously starred in the hit show 'Jane the Virgin.'

Jane the Virgin and Ravenswood actor Brett Dier was born on the day of love in 1990.

Article continues below advertisement

Danai Gurira

danai gurira birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Danai Gurira became part of hit franchises, including 'The Walking Dead' and 'Black Panther.'

Born in 1978, Black Panther actress Danai Gurira is a Valentine's baby!

Article continues below advertisement

Enrico Colantoni

enrico colantoni birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Enrico Colantoni has been tapped to appear in the first season of 'Suits LA' as a guest star.

Enrico Colantoni was born on February 14, 1963.

Article continues below advertisement

Florence Henderson

florence henderson birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Florence Henderson died of a heart failure in 2016.

Florence Henderson blew out her birthday candles every Valentine's Day until her death on November 24, 2016, at the age of 82.

Article continues below advertisement

Freddie Highmore

freddie highmore birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Freddie Highmore notably played Dr. Shaun Murphy's role on 'The Good Doctor.'

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore was born under Cupid's watch on February 14, 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Lacy

jake lacy birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Jake Lacy stars in 'Apples Never Fall' as Troy Delaney.

Jake Lacy became a February 14th blessing following his birth in 1985.

Article continues below advertisement

Karol G

karol g birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Karol G topped Spain's 2024 music charts along with Taylor Swift.

Before dominating the music scene, Karol G was notably born on romantic day in 1991.

Now 33, the "CONTIGO" singer previously reflected on surviving an incident when her private plane had a fire in the cockpit and was forced to make an emergency landing.

"I'm great, thank God," she said while at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet event. "I am super happy my family is OK, I am OK, and everything's good."

Article continues below advertisement

Madison Iseman

madison iseman birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Madison Iseman joined the cast of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Annabelle Comes Home.'

She may be a frequent star in horror films and series, but Madison Iseman is actually a February sweetheart!

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Barr

matt barr birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Matt Barr will appear in the new indie rom-com 'How Hard Can It Be.'

Matt Barr was born on Valentine's Day in 1984.

Article continues below advertisement

Meg Tilly

meg tilly birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Meg Tilly is also a successful writer.

MORE ON:
Valentine's Day

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Actress-writer Meg Tilly, now 64, is one of Cupid's Valentine's babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Butcher

paul butcher birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Paul Butcher famously played Dustin Brooks on 'Zoey 101.'

Zoey 101 alum Paul Butcher was born on Cupid's favorite holiday.

Article continues below advertisement

Phill Lewis

phill lewis birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Philll Lewis was the hotel manager on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' and its spin-off, 'The Suite Life on Deck.'

Phill Lewis officially joined the Valentine's club in 1968!

Article continues below advertisement

Renée Fleming

renee fleming birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Renée Fleming became the first classical artist to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Super Bowl.

Cupid made a special delivery on February 14, 1959, when Renée Fleming was brought to the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Thomas

rob thomas birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Rob Thomas is the lead vocalist of Matchbox Twenty.

Musician Rob Thomas has been enjoying his love-filled birthday every year since 1972.

Article continues below advertisement

Sakina Jaffrey

sakina jaffrey birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Sakina Jaffrey shares two children with her husband, Francis Wilkinson.

Actress Sakina Jaffrey is also a love day blessing! She was born on February 14, 1962.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam and Harry Holland

sam and harry holland birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland has three younger brothers.

Tom Holland's twin brothers, Sam and Harry, were born on the day of romance in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

Simon Pegg

simon pegg birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Simon Pegg will appear in 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.'

Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg was born romantic in 1970.

Article continues below advertisement

Tati Westbrook

tati westbrook birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Tati Westbrook is a famous YouTuber.

Born on February 14, 1982, makeup artist Tati Westbrook is a V-day baby!

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Galligan

zach galligan birthday celebrities born on valentines day
Source: MEGA

Zach Galligan has been active for four decades.

Zach Galligan was born on the day of love in 1964.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.