20 Celebrities Born on Valentine's Day: Tom Holland's Twin Brothers, Freddie Highmore and More
Brett Dier
Jane the Virgin and Ravenswood actor Brett Dier was born on the day of love in 1990.
Danai Gurira
Born in 1978, Black Panther actress Danai Gurira is a Valentine's baby!
Enrico Colantoni
Enrico Colantoni was born on February 14, 1963.
Florence Henderson
Florence Henderson blew out her birthday candles every Valentine's Day until her death on November 24, 2016, at the age of 82.
Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore was born under Cupid's watch on February 14, 1992.
Jake Lacy
Jake Lacy became a February 14th blessing following his birth in 1985.
Karol G
Before dominating the music scene, Karol G was notably born on romantic day in 1991.
Now 33, the "CONTIGO" singer previously reflected on surviving an incident when her private plane had a fire in the cockpit and was forced to make an emergency landing.
"I'm great, thank God," she said while at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet event. "I am super happy my family is OK, I am OK, and everything's good."
Madison Iseman
She may be a frequent star in horror films and series, but Madison Iseman is actually a February sweetheart!
Matt Barr
Matt Barr was born on Valentine's Day in 1984.
Meg Tilly
Actress-writer Meg Tilly, now 64, is one of Cupid's Valentine's babies.
Paul Butcher
Zoey 101 alum Paul Butcher was born on Cupid's favorite holiday.
Phill Lewis
Phill Lewis officially joined the Valentine's club in 1968!
Renée Fleming
Cupid made a special delivery on February 14, 1959, when Renée Fleming was brought to the world.
Rob Thomas
Musician Rob Thomas has been enjoying his love-filled birthday every year since 1972.
Sakina Jaffrey
Actress Sakina Jaffrey is also a love day blessing! She was born on February 14, 1962.
Sam and Harry Holland
Tom Holland's twin brothers, Sam and Harry, were born on the day of romance in 1999.
Simon Pegg
Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg was born romantic in 1970.
Tati Westbrook
Born on February 14, 1982, makeup artist Tati Westbrook is a V-day baby!
Zach Galligan
Zach Galligan was born on the day of love in 1964.