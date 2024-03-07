Pop Star Karol G Grateful to Be Alive After Terrifying Plane Incident
Karol G is more grateful than ever to be alive.
While walking the red carpet at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 6, the pop star, 33, gave fans an update on how she was doing after her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a fire in the cockpit.
"I'm great, thank God," Karol explained of recovering from the Thursday, February 29, incident. "I am super happy my family is OK, I am OK, and everything's good."
As OK! previously reported, the "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora" artist's jet took off from Hollywood Burbank Airport only to make an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport after the pilot reported a fire in the cockpit.
With the scary situation behind her, Karol G glowed while being honored at the Hollywood ceremony for "Woman of the Year" in front of a room of her peers in the business. "I don't know. It feels so different — I have to say that this one feels super different. Always super grateful of all the things I have achieved but this one especially is," she revealed.
"It's about the fight, it's about how hard it's been, like the path. Not just my path, I think the path of every woman that [is] right here right now. So to have that title name, it's a lot of responsibility, but I get it. I love to work and I love this," the chart-topper said of getting the award.
"I do this with a lot of passion, so tonight, I am enjoying the night and I'm super proud. I am super happy and I am super grateful," Karol G noted of the moment.
After conquering the music world and grabbing a Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album, the Latin superstar made her acting debut alongside Sofía Vergara, who presented Karol G with the prestigious award, in the Netflix series Griselda.
"I was like, 'Wait, this is my first time doing this and I think I'm going to accept something less,'" she explained of getting in front of the camera for the small role for the miniseries. "I [wanted] to start learning first. I was a little sponge absorbing everything on the set and learning a lot from my other castmates and I'm super happy. I think everything is so beautiful. It came [out] so beautiful. I'm super excited for what the future brings."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Karol G.