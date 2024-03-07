Pop Star Karol G Grateful to Be Alive After Terrifying Plane Incident

With the scary situation behind her, Karol G glowed while being honored at the Hollywood ceremony for "Woman of the Year" in front of a room of her peers in the business. "I don't know. It feels so different — I have to say that this one feels super different. Always super grateful of all the things I have achieved but this one especially is," she revealed.

"It's about the fight, it's about how hard it's been, like the path. Not just my path, I think the path of every woman that [is] right here right now. So to have that title name, it's a lot of responsibility, but I get it. I love to work and I love this," the chart-topper said of getting the award.