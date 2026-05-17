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Risking It All! Celebrities Who Recently Came Close to a Nip Slip — Including Sydney Sweeney and Charlize Theron

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram; MEGA

These stars' busty silhouettes pushed their ensembles to the limit, nearly ending in a nip slip.

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May 17 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Alix Earle

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @alixearle/Instagram

Alix Earle went to Coachella this past year.

Alix Earle risked a nip slip at 2026 Coachella. The podcaster looked unreal in a Roberto Cavalli bustier she paired with low-rise denim micro shorts and platform boots.

"please please please take me to sabrinachella," she captioned the upload.

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Brooks Nader

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader never runs out of skin-baring moments.

While at The Daily Front Row's 10th Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, Brooks Nader left fans breathless with her smoldering look. The ensemble featured a strapless sparkling silver gown and a silver satin coat that were pushed to the brink by her stunning figure.

She poked about her past nip slips during the event, telling Us Weekly, "You said it, not me! This is true. I have been known to have a nip slip every now and then. That's why it's so shocking I'm getting this award, but I'm honored."

Nader accepted the Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award at the event.

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Charlize Theron

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron costarred with Taron Egerton in the thriller film.

Charlize Theron ditched her innerwear for the New York City premiere of her latest thriller film, Apex. She arrived in a double-breasted suit jacket from Christian Dior's men's fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection, which she coordinated with high-waisted trousers.

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Kim Kardashian

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was spotted with Lewis Hamilton at the festival.

"Coachella Hallelujah," Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos from Coachella.

In the cover of the upload, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum let her famous curves pushed her black plunging bodysuit to the edge. She completed the look with a Harley Davidson scarf, black leather pants and silver cross necklace.

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Kylie Jenner

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed with her furry friend in one snap.

She did it again!

In an Instagram photoset, Kylie Jenner paraded her glamorous silhouette in a gray strapless Gucci one-piece swimsuit with side cut-outs.

She wrote, "me + my lip liner + and my kitty ♾️."

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Madison Bailey

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @madisonbaileybabe/Instagram

Madison Bailey lounged poolside in the carousel of photos.

In a recent Instagram photoset, Outer Banks star Madison Bailey modeled her sun-kissed figure by the pool. Wearing a skimpy black bikini, she elevated her look with a baseball cap and accessories.

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Sami Sheen

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen unleashed her inner Barbie in the photoset.

While in Palm Springs, Sami Sheen slipped into a hot pink swimsuit that left little room for her ample curves.

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Sydney Sweeney

celebrities recently came close nip slip sydney sweeney charlize theron
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney shared the photo dump on Instagram.

Sydney Sweeney delighted fans with a series of sweet snaps, including an eye-catching mirror selfie in which she posed in a white lace bra, high-waisted underwear and denim jeans.

"still not sure about these dumps but here we go," the Euphoria star told her followers.

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