Howie Mandel's Shock Depression Confession: 'I'm a F****** Mess'

Rogan pointed out that the comedian, 67, always seems upbeat and positive, to which he replied, “That’s the scariest thing. Yeah. Nobody’s more confused than me. And right now, as I talk to you, I’m incredibly medicated."

“I’m not talking about what I’m on because people – it may not be good for you and I don’t want people to take..." he continued, adding that he "gets help" for his issues. "I’m surrounded by people. The dichotomy between how I feel and what I do, is huge. You know, I’m a f****** mess. And, you know, I deal with depression and anxiety."